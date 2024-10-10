Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Shows Off Cut Feature: “Why Get Rid of This?”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has tons of different finishers for Peter Parker and Miles Morales to utilize depending on what kind of enemy they’re fighting, but based on what’s been seen in some new gameplay pieced together from unused code, it appears as though there was another finisher feature that didn’t make the cut. Spider-Man 2 players discovered recently that there was apparently at one point work being done so that Spider-Man could pull off double finishers to take out two enemies at once, but the feature never made the cut and isn’t present at all in the full game.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay showing off double finishers made its way to the subreddit for PlayStation’s Spider-Man games with a brief clip showing Peter Parker taking on a couple of enemies. The usual prompt appears for Spider-Man to take down an enemy in a stylish way with a finisher, but instead of just slamming one baddie into the ground while everyone else watches, he takes on two at once and launches one into the other to remove them both from the fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that double finisher, two more are shown off where Spider-Man kicks two assailants at the same time and then uses his webs to take down two more. It’s a small sample size to go off of, but between webs, kicks, and acrobatics, those three double finishers paint a decent picture of what could’ve been had the feature been added to the game.

Aside from the fact that the enemies look entirely unfinished, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players pointed out that parts of the double finishers look a bit jittery which makes sense given that the feature was never fully implemented in the game. The consensus, however, was that this would’ve been a great feature to see added to the full game had it not been cut.

“Why get rid of this???” the most upvoted comment in the thread said.

It’s a fair question, but as others explained, having double finishers in the game would’ve led to many more variables involving where the enemies were placed. As we saw towards the end of the clip, enemies typically just prefer to run at Spider-Man unless they’re using ranged weapons of some kind, so getting them near him wouldn’t have been the issue. Different types of enemies be they normal grunts, heavier enemies, or agile ones often have different finishers associated with their unique types, however, so having two different types of foes up against one another might’ve made double finishers a bit more complicated.

Had Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 actually implemented this feature, it likely would’ve been something in the Spider-Man skill trees that players had to unlock before using it. Though it didn’t make the cut here, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players were hopeful that it could be added in whatever Spider-Man game comes next from Insomniac Games.