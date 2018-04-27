EXCLUSIVE: ‘Marvel Strike Force’ Celebrates ‘Infinity War’ With Motivational Poster

You know those motivational posters that you see in offices that tell you about “success” and what not while featuring some person climbing a mountain? Well, it appears that the team at FoxNext can play that game too. The team has just released a new “successory” poster that ties in with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, as well as its highly successful mobile game Marvel Strike Force.

You can see the poster below, along with a few of the characters from both the film and the hit game.

The poster talks about “Focus,” and explains “Focus on the light inside yourself. Then, focus on the light inside Iron Man. Then, focus on the light coming from Iron Fist’s hand. Man, so much light. So much iron. There’s two heroes with Iron in their names? Where were we? Oh yeah. Focus.” And as you can see, the poster has a few stars on it, including Iron Man, Drax, and Rocket Raccoon from the Guardians of the Galaxy, and, of course, Iron Fist.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Marvel Strike Force, we’ve included the features below:

“ASSEMBLE YOUR SQUAD

Recruit your strike force and form a squad of powerful MARVEL Super Heroes and Super Villains like Iron Man, Captain America, Loki, Elektra, Dr. Strange and more.

STRENGTH THROUGH EVOLUTION

Outfit and upgrade your Super Heroes and Super Villains to become stronger than ever before.

STRATEGIC DOMINATION

Who you bring to the fight matters. Pair up specific Super Heroes and Super Villains to perform combo moves to take out enemies. Expert in-fight tactics in 5v5 battles give you the power to vanquish the greatest villains of the Marvel Universe.

EPIC COMBAT

Experience groundbreaking gameplay cinematics, as your heroes unleash dynamic chain combos with a single tap!

STUNNING VISUALS

Play one of the most visually stunning mobile game experiences that has ever been released. Your Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains look as close to life-like as possible on your phone.”

You can download Marvel Strike Force now for iOS and Google Play. It’s free to play! Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters.