‘Marvel Strike Force’ Revealed With New Trailer

Marvel Entertainment and FoxNext Games have announced Marvel Strike Force, a new squad-based superhero RPG coming to mobile platforms next year.

According to the press release, Marvel Strike Force will task players with recruiting the greatest superheroes in the Marvel universe to form squads and take out the world’s most notorious super villains. Check out the reveal trailer above and see what you think!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how the game’s described:

“In MARVEL Strike Force, players will join forces with S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury as they assemble a team of legendary Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Venom, Star-Lord, Gamora, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and many more. Players will create powerful alliances, collect new gear and upgrades to make their teams stronger, and dominate the enemies of S.H.I.E.L.D. in strategic combat.”

If you’d like to go ahead and give yourself a head start, you can pre-register for the game right now on the official website. There you will find links to register for the Android or iOS version of the game, and by showing your interest early on you’ll earn 500 Power Cores, 50,000 Gold, and a 3-star Daredevil character unlock to enjoy in-game.

As far as characters go, a handful have already been confirmed through screenshots and the trailer, including: Daredevil, Thor, Loki, The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Dr. Strange, Daredevil, Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, Venom, and Elektra.

We assume that these are characters you’ll unlock over time through in-game achievements, or else by purchasing with currency you can earn in-game or buy with real-world money. The above screenshot also shows that each hero will have multiple skills that can be leveled up, and gear slots where you can equip valuable loot dropped from enemies. It sounds very much like Marvel Heroes Omega (RIP) so far, but we’re eager to see how FoxNext and Marvel push the envelope with this new release. We’ll keep you all updated with additional details as they come in.