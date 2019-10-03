Marvel Studios Debuts New Wakandan-Made Iron Man Armor in Avengers: Damage Control

Marvel just recently unveiled its latest Avengers project in the form of the Avengers: Damage Control virtual reality experience. With that reveal, Avengers fans have gotten their first look at a new super-advanced Iron Man-like suit that people who embark on the new experience will be able to pilot themselves. It’s a suit made by Shuri, and it combines technology from Wakanda and Stark Industries to create a way for Avengers fans to become a part of the experience’s story.

We’ve only gotten a glimpse of this new, unnamed armor from the teaser trailer shown above, so we don’t yet know what all it’ll be capable of yet. What we can tell is that it’s infused the technology of both Wakanda and Tony Stark’s creations into one suit. It definitely has the power to launch repulsor blasts, it uses the Wakandan shields Marvel fans have seen before, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine it’s made with vibranium as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This VR experience will come to The Void at select locations soon when it releases on October 18th, and when it does, it’ll be the fans who get to control these high-powered suits.

“We’re always looking for new stories and corners of the universe for our characters to explore. Now, after more than a decade of amazing support, we are excited to give fans the same opportunity: to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios said in Marvel’s announcement. “Expanding how people can experience the MCU is something we’re always trying to do, and in Avengers: Damage Control, we wanted to give fans the chance to suit up alongside some their favorite heroes for the first time ever.”

If what was shown in the teaser wasn’t already enough confirmation, it was confirmed in comments from Shereif Fattough, senior producer at ILMxLAB which is working with Marvel to create the experience, that repulsor blasts will be shot from visitors’ own hands through the powers of virtual reality and these new suits.

Shuri will be a core part of this new project as seen in the teaser, and we’ll see other Marvel characters as well.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” an overview of the experience read. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

Avengers: Damage Control releases at select The Void locations on October 18th, and you can find out if it’s coming to a location near you by checking this site.