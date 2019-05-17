Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 T-Shirts Seemingly Confirm Ant-Man, Elektra, and More

Team Ninja and Nintendo have been rolling out more and more details about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order as of late, and fans are getting excited for the upcoming title. Just earlier today, we were given our first look at Wolverine gameplay, with Spider-Gwen gameplay being revealed yesterday. Miles Morales and Ms. Marvel gameplay was unveiled before them, but the recent arrival of some official t-shirts may have given us a hint at who we will see next, which might be regarded as one of the more interesting ways to reveal characters.

The Marvel Games Twitter account tweeted out a photo of a Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 t-shirt earlier, but fans noticed something a bit odd. The shirt in question features Daredevil, Iron Fist, and, as a surprise to fans, Elektra. Again, interesting way to reveal a character for a game.

Defend Shadowland in style with this MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order tee shirt: https://t.co/6DA6PWRxqv #MUA3 @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/unoSi1Rb8H — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) May 16, 2019

However, this was not the only character to be revealed through an article of clothing. Another shirt that can be found on Amazon shows a group of superheroes, most of which we already know are in the upcoming game. When you look behind this group, you can see Ant-Man/Giant-Man towering over everyone. Seeing as it looks a lot like the MCU suit, there’s a good chance this might be Scott Lang.

It’s unknown if any of this is actually confirmation that these will be playable characters in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, but it sure does seem like it. Until the developers reveal as much, however, it might be best to keep a bit of salt nearby.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to arrive on July 19th exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more on the upcoming game:

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series returns for the first time in 10 years — with a new action RPG. Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

What do you think about this? Is this indeed confirmation that these characters will be playable in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

