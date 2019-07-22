Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: How to Unlock Thanos

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order arrived for Nintendo Switch on Friday and, as you may be able to tell from our review, we’re big fans. That said, the game isn’t always forthcoming with its secrets. For example, did you know that you can play as Thanos, the Mad Titan of the Marvel Universe? You can, but unlocking him isn’t easy. Keep reading and we’ll tell you how.

First, if you’re looking to play as Thanos, you should prepare to play through the game’s story mode more than once. You won’t be able to unlock him as a playable character until after you’ve beaten the game’s story mode at least once.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By that time, you will have already unlocked three trees in Infinity mode, each more difficult than the last. After beating the story mode you will unlock the forth Infinity tree, Lambda, which is more challenging than its predecessors. You’ll have to work through the most difficult scenarios that Ultimate Alliance 3 has to offer to reach the top, where Thanos awaits.

The final challenge to unlock Thanos is a Black Order Ultimate Mission. You will have to fight your way through all five members of the Black Order as well as a few other bosses into to finally unlock Thanos. The challenge recommends characters of level 65 or higher. Unless you’re up to par, you may want to grind out some levels in other Infinity Trials or by playing the story mode on Superior difficulty first.

When you do unlock Thanos, he’ll join your alliance at level 65, meaning you should be able to slot him into any team you put together. Thanos is the final unlockable character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Working through the prior three trees in Infinity Mode will unlock Elektra, Magneto, and Loki.

Once you have those four unlocked, you can look forward to new free and paid DLC characters on the horizon. Colossus and Cyclops will join the game’s roster of X-Men for free on August 30th. After that, players can look forward to the first paid DLC pack focusing on the Marvel Knights. The pack brings Blade, Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Morbius to the game. Two more paid DLC packs will follow, including one for the X-Men and one for the Fantastic Four.

Have you unlocked Thanos yet in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Let us know in the comments. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is now on sale for Nintendo Switch.