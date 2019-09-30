Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Marvel Knights DLC Released Early, Now Available

Marvel fans and Nintendo Switch players received an early treat this evening as the first Downloadable Content pack for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order was released a day early. This means that players can now unlock heroes from the Marvel Knights lineup including Moon Knight, Blade, the Punisher, and Morbius to play, as well as try out the new Gauntlet mode and Nightmare difficulty of the main campaign. The DLC was not supposed to be available until tomorrow, September 30th, but players were treated to a large download this evening.

The update also includes new costumes for many characters, including surprising new skins such as Steve Rogers’ Super Soldier outfit and Ultimate Thor, complete with the hammer/axe wielded by the comic book version.

The Nightmare difficulty is also free to all players, and you can try the Gauntlet mode’s first challenge if you’re on the fence about whether or not you want to buy the new content. Beating the first Gauntlet challenge unlocks three more levels that allow you to add Blade, Moon Knight, and Punisher to your roster — but you have to purchase the content in order to get access.

This is the second major addition to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 since the game released, as last month saw the free update that added Cyclops and Colossus as new playable characters, as well as a new Infinity Rift that offered more difficult levels.

There’s a lot more content along the way as well, as Marvel Games has promised two more DLC additions as part of the expansion pack. One will focus on the X-Men, and that’s the next pack with more playable characters coming before the end of the year. The other will feature the Fantastic Four, and is said to be released sometime in early 2020.

Some fans might be disappointed by the lack of new story content in the DLC, but there’s no telling if more will be added in the future expansion updates. They are not available to be purchased individually; players must purchase the Expansion Pass for $19.99, which will give them access to Marvel Knights, as well as the X-Men and Fantastic Four updates as they become available.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order‘s first expansion pack Marvel Knights is now available for the Nintendo Switch.