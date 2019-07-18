Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Reveals Marvel Knights as DLC

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to arrive in less than 24 hours as of this writing, which means many fans are preparing their Nintendo Switch devices to get down on the action. Luckily, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and with Marvel Games taking the stage, plenty of information has been revealed, including what Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 players can expect post-launch. We already know that the DLC will be coming in an all-in expansion pass, but the first pack that will be arriving includes the Marvel Knights.

It was unveiled that Blade, Morbius, Moon Knight, and Punisher will be part of the first DLC pack that is arriving after Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 drops tomorrow. According to the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, these are just a “few characters” from pack, meaning that more are to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A final surprise from today’s @MarvelGames #MUA3 panelists, a first look at a few characters from the first DLC pack, Blade, Moon Knight, Punisher, & Morbius! This is just a hint of what’s to come for the three DLC packs, so look forward to mixing all kinds of character combos. pic.twitter.com/NZGRAggXg4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 18, 2019

During the SDCC 2019 panel, it was also revealed that not only will Loki be a playable character, but also Colossus and Cyclops are coming to the game as free DLC characters. As for the expansion pass that will consist of three different DLC packs, that costs $20 and comes with an alternate chef outfit for Deadpool. For more on what Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is about:

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series returns for the first time in 10 years—with a new action RPG—exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is arriving tomorrow, July 19th exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For even more about the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to play as the Marvel Knights in the upcoming game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!