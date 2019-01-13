‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’ For the Nintendo Switch Up For Pre-Order With a Discount

We still don’t have a release date for Team Ninja’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for the Nintendo Switch, but pre-orders are live on Amazon right now with a rare (albeit small) discount of 7%.

If you are even remotely interested in picking this game up, it actually makes sense to pre-order it now because you won’t be charged until the game ships (you can cancel at any time) but you’ll lock in this discount. If a bigger discount occurs between the time that you order and the release date, you’ll automatically get it.

Nintendo’s official description of the game reads:

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.

In this new storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder “Heroic Camera” perspective—a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems. Play online*, offline via local wireless, or simply pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend, so they can join your team. With another pair of Joy-Con controllers (sold separately), four players can team up on one system! The drop-in/drop-out co-op possibilities let players create their own “Ultimate Alliance” at will.”

Marvel Dream Teams – Assemble your dream team of Super Heroes from the Marvel Universe, each with their unique superpowers

New Heroes – The Guardians of the Galaxy, Falcon, Scarlet Witch and more join the “Ultimate Alliance” for the first time

Original Story – Super Heroes and Super Villains battle Thanos and The Black Order across the Marvel Universe in this new original story

Local and Online Multiplayer – The game can be played offline or online with up to 4 players on a single screen or using multiple systems

Heroic Camera – In addition to the series’ traditional perspective, players can also select a dynamic, zoomed-in view, allowing for a more immersive play style for single-player or multiplayer when using multiple systems

Multiple ways to play – Play with the Joy-Con controllers or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (sold separately)

