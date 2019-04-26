Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Releases New Japanese Commerical

Nintendo has released a new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Japanese commercial that provides another new look at the game and its cast of heroes. As you would expect, the commercial features the likes of Thanos, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, and more. Also, given that it’s a promotional commercial, there’s no raw gameplay, just epic cut-scenes paired alongside epic music.

For those that don’t know: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order was announced this past December at The Game Awards 2018 as a Nintendo Switch exclusives. Why is it a Nintendo Switch exclusive? Well, because Nintendo is publishing it, while Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja is helming the game’s development.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is poised to release on Jul 19, 2019, priced at $59.99 USD. For more news and media on the upcoming Switch exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official overview:

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.

“In this new storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder ‘Heroic Camera; perspective—a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems. Play online, offline via local wireless, or simply pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend, so they can join your team. With another pair of Joy-Con controllers (sold separately), four players can team up on one system! The drop-in/drop-out co-op possibilities let players create their own ‘Ultimate Alliance’ at will.”

