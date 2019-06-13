Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Gets a Prime Discount

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order was one of the big highlights of Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation this year. A new trailer showed off the gameplay and the massive cast of characters (including X-Men and Fantastic Four) that you and your friends will be able to utilize on the Nintendo Switch when the game drops on July 19th.

Indeed, the release date for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is coming up fast, so you might want to take advantage of the discount Amazon is running on the game for Prime members. At the time of writing, you can pre-order a copy right here for $51.99 while the sale lasts. Keep in mind that you won’t actually pay for the game until it ships, so if you might as well lock this deal down now in case it disappears before launch. If a better deal comes along, you’ll automatically get it. If you change your mind, you can always cancel.

You can check out the new trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 here. Details on the expansion pass can be found here. The official description for the game reads:

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

“In this storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder ‘Heroic Camera’ perspective—a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems.”

