New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Trailer Released

One of Nintendo’s biggest upcoming exclusives made an appearance during its Nintendo Direct at E3 when a new trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order was released. It revealed a ton of new characters in the game as well as how they’ll play as part of the teams players will form. Magneto, various members from the X-Men, and other characters were shown off in the trailer.

The trailer above which was shared shortly after E3 stream shows all of these new character in one place.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 19th. Pre-orders are live now.

