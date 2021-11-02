New Marvel Game From Uncharted Creator May Star Female Hero

Amy Hennig, best known as the creator of Uncharted, is working on a new Marvel game. This isn’t the news though. We’ve known about this for a few days. What’s news is word that Janina Gavankar is in the game. What role she has in the game and how major it is, we don’t know, but it’s presumably a prominent role given her caliber. The bigger question is whether or not she’s been cast to play the protagonist as it would mean a Marvel game with a female lead.

In the video game world, Janina Gavankar is best known for her role as Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront II. She’s also set to star as Knoxx in next year’s Borderlands movie and she’s playing Tanta Sila in Forspoken. Beyond the influence of video gamess, Gavankar’s resume includes Alison Namazi in The Morning Show, Angela in The Way Back, and Hannah Howard in Space Force.

Again, it’s unclear what her role is in this mysterious new Marvel game, but with rumors that Hennig’s project is a Daredevil game, the speculation is that Gavankar will be playing Elektra. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

https://twitter.com/Janina/status/1454253253500100616

We don’t expect Gavankar to divulge any details on her role, but if she does provide any type of update or tease, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

