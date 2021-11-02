Super Smash Bros. Director Comments on Next Game and Whether It Will Be The Last One

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s development is coming to an end, which means fans of the Nintendo series are starting to speculate and ponder what’s next for the series. And according to series creator and director, Masahiro Sakurai, the answer to this is nothing. During a recent interview, Sakurai noted that he is “nothing thinking of a sequel,” however, Sakurai also “can’t say with certainty that this would be the end of Smash.” In other words, it sounds like the series’ future is currently undecided.

“I need to think whether I must release a Smash game or not, even if I have to do something that would disappoint users,” said Sakurai, before nothing that he isn’t sure if there is “a path where Smash can be produced without [him].” To this end, Sakurai revealed that at one point they tried passing the reins of the series to someone else, “but it didn’t go well.”

“If the series were to continue, I have to talk with Nintendo and have a debate on whether it will succeed or not,” said Sakurai. “I must think about this topic seriously.”

Every Super Smash Bros. game is such a huge success that many assume another installment is inevitable, and this is a reasonable assumption, however, it sounds like the future of the franchise is very much up in the air, though this isn’t the first time Sakurai has suggested this, and so far, the series has continued.

All of that said, it’s important to note that everything here comes through translation, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt as vital context and meaning can often be lost through translation.

