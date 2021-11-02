Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Most Popular Game Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X have two new games, including one of the most popular games of all time. Today, Microsoft bolstered the library of the subscription service with both Unpacking and Minecraft. The latter is obviously the best-selling game of all time, but it’s only been added via PC. Meanwhile, the former is a brand new release that’s been added to all versions of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Developed by Witch Beam and published by Humble Games, Unpacking literally just released today, and early Metacritic scores, dependent on platform, range from 82 to 84. In other words, the game is earning favorable review scores. Meanwhile, Minecraft, developed by Mojang, needs no introduction, but in case you’ve been living under a rock, below you can read more about it and Unpacking.

“Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home,” reads an official blurb about Unpacking. “Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.”

“Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles,” reads an official pitch of Minecraft. “Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off the dangerous mobs.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, rumors and leaks, and speculation — click here.