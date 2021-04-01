Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice Announced

✖

The first expansion to Marvel Villainous has been announced, bringing three more Marvel villains to the popular tabletop game. Ravensburger announced Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice, the first "expandalone" for its Marvel Villainous game. The new expansion will add Loki, M.O.D.O.K, and Madame Masque to the game, each of which has their own unique objectives and goals to accomplish. Loki's victory condition is to gain and spend ten "mischief," which is created when Loki plays multiverse personalities to the Domains of other villains. M.O.D.O.K seeks to maintain A.I.M.'s loyalty and activate the Cosmic Cube. Madame Masque's victory condition is to vanquish eight heroes to settle her vendetta, which is complicated because vanquishing heroes to fulfill separate contracts is one of the only ways she can gain power.

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Marvel Villainous is a spinoff of Ravensburger's Disney Villainous series of games. Each player takes control of a villain and then seeks to be the first to complete a specific victory condition. Standing in the way of the villains are both Marvel superheroes and the schemes and machinations of other players - other players can use Fate cards to stymie an opponent's plans either by sending heroes their way or by causing other negative effects. However, occasionally, Marvel Villainous players will have to work together to deal with worldwide events, reflecting the occasional crossover event that occurs in the comics.

Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice will be released on August 1, 2021. The new expansion can be played on its own or combined with the first Marvel Villainous title for a 4-player game. Notably, the new character movers in Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice are made of a new, heavier material in response to fan feedback. Additionally, a special edition available from Target includes a collectible game sleeve and a special Frost Giant Loki Mover. Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice's MSRP is $24.99.