Are Marvel and Capcom Bringing Back Marvel vs. Capcom 2?

Are Marvel and Capcom getting ready to bring back Marvel vs. Capcom 2? That’s probably not a question you expected to be reading in 2021, but it’s a pertinent question following some comments from Mike Mika, the studio head of Digital Eclipse, a team that worked on Marvel vs. Capcom 2 as a porting studio, and a team that in the modern day has worked with both Disney and Capcom on remasters such as Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection, and The Disney Afternoon Collection. In other words, a team with a working relationship with both Capcom and Disney, and a desire to remaster Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

As you may know, the “#FREEMVC2” campaign from earlier this year garnered a lot of attention and support. So far, nothing has come from this campaign, but that may be changing. During a recent interview, Mika revealed the campaign caught the attention of Digital Eclipse, and from the sounds of it, both Disney and Capcom as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, Mika seems to suggest Capcom and Disney’s Marvel arm have been in communication about what to do with the game, and from the sounds of it, Digital Eclipse has been involved with this chatter as well. That said, for now, it sounds like that’s all there’s been so far: communication.

During the same interview, Mika also points out all of the hurdles in the way of bringing back the fighting game classic, including the licensing involved and the amount of resources it would take to bring the game to modernity. In fact, Mika suggests the cost to remaster the game could surpass the cost of its original development.

At the moment of publishing, neither Capcom nor Marvel nor the latter’s parent company Disney have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Marvel vs. Capcom 2 get the remaster treatment?