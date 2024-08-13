Marvel vs. Capcom Arcade Classics: Fighting Collection Reveals New Trailer

At some point this year, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. While Capcom has yet to announce a release date, that hasn’t stopped the publisher from continuing to tease the compilation, while showcasing some of the extras that will be present. A new trailer has been released, this time putting a spotlight on just one game from the collection: X-Men: Children of the Atom. It’s somewhat appropriate that Capcom started with this one, as it’s the first fighting game Capcom produced using Marvel’s characters!

The new trailer for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, players start out having access to 10 characters from the X-Men franchise: Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Iceman, Psylocke, Colossus, Omega Red, Spiral, Silver Samurai, and a Sentinel. Releasing a trailer for a 30-year-old game might seem a bit redundant, but the video does showcase some of the extra features that will be present in the compilation; at the 0:44 mark, viewers can check out the game’s training mode, followed by a glimpse at the gallery. There, a piece of production art of Cyclops can be seen, where we can see a design closer to the look that Don Heck debuted in Uncanny X-Men (vol.1) #39. That costume did not make it into the final game, with the developers going with the Jim Lee ’90s look instead. It’s interesting to see what could have been!

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection was announced during a Nintendo Direct back in June, and will feature six classic fighting games in total. In addition to those six games, Capcom is also including one arcade brawler: The Punisher. While the game doesn’t thematically fit with the rest of the collection, The Punisher was the first collaboration between Capcom and Marvel, so it makes a little more sense from a historical perspective. Hopefully Capcom will end up releasing some of its other Marvel brawlers down the line, as Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse could both use a re-release on modern platforms!

