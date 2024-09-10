The ultimate '90s fighting game crossover is returning to consoles. Classic arcade games from the Marvel Vs. Capcom series — which pit Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man and the X-Men against Capcom characters from Street Fighter and Mega Man — will be bundled together for the first time in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. The 7-game collection includes the original arcade button-mashing fighter games and the side-scrolling beat 'em up The Punisher, omitting only the modern-era releases (2011's Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and 2017's Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite). New features include online play, Fighter Awards and competitive challenges, ranked matches and leaderboards, plus display filters that let players recreate the visuals as they experienced them in the arcade. "We have this rich history of making games with Capcom, going all the way back to Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter... all of those really incredible titles that people remember playing back in the '90s," Laura Hathaway, Marvel Games product development manager, said on the Official Marvel Podcast. "We're always looking for ways to really surprise and hopefully delight our fans. The idea of bringing these games back was always really, really exciting to us, so we're glad to finally be able to announce it to everybody." (Photo: ComicBook.com via Capcom / Marvel Games) Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available digitally starting September 12th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, while the physical console version comes to PS4 and Switch on November 22nd (and Xbox One in 2025). Below, we've rounded up the full list of Marvel vs. Capcom games included in the collection. Keep scrolling for a list of the changes players can expect from the original games (including hidden characters who are now playable) and the character rosters. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Game List

X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994) Description: Take control of the X-Men and their fantastic powers in this game based on Street Fighter 2. Super Jumps and combos with plenty of freedom are sure to please any fighting game player!

X-Men: Children of the Atom Characters and Changes From Original Characters: Wolverine

Psylocke

Cyclops

Storm

Iceman

Colossus

Spiral

Silver Samurai

Omega Red

Sentinel

Juggernaut

Magneto

Akuma Changes from Original: Juggernaut and Magneto are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Screen flashing can now be reduced. Enable via Game Settings > EX Settings > Light Reduction.

Note: Affects beginning of rounds, the Continue Screen, and Hyper X activation.

Marvel Super Heroes (1996) Description: The super-powered battles from X-Men: Children of the Atom have evolved even further! Set in the Marvel crossover hit comic The Infinity Gauntlet, a number of Marvel Comic staples including Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America join the X-Men in the fight. Defeat Thanos using the new high-flying air combo system and the power of the Infinity Gems!

Marvel Super Heroes Characters and Changes From Original Characters: Captain America

Wolverine

Hulk

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Psylocke

Juggernaut

Black Heart

Shuma-Gorath

Magneto

Doctor Doom

Thanos

Anita Changes from Original: Doctor Doom, Thanos, and Anita are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Screen flashing can now be reduced. Enable via Game Settings > EX Settings > Light Reduction.

Note: Affects Magneto during the title demo, Iron Man's entrance animation, and hit animations.

X-Men vs. Street Fighter (1996) Description: A crossover between X-Men and Street Fighter! This release first introduced the 2-on-2 battles the Marvel Vs. Capcom series would become known for. Team up with the tag partner of your choosing and launch huge Hyper Combos and Cross-Over Combinations!

X-Men vs. Street Fighter Characters and Changes From Original

Marvel Characters: Cyclops

Wolverine

Gambit

Storm

Sabretooth

Rogue

Juggernaut

Magneto

Capcom Characters: Ryu

Ken

Chun-Li

Zangief

Dhalsim

Charlie

Cammy

M. Bison

Akuma

Changes from Original: Screen flashing can now be reduced. Enable via Game Settings > EX Settings > Light Reduction to turn this on. Note: Affects title demo, start of rounds, hit animations, Victory Screen, Continue Screen, and Ending.

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter (1997) Description: The second entry in the Marvel Vs. Capcom series, pitting fan favorites from Street Fighter and Marvel heroes against each other! Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America and more join the X-Men to team up with and against characters from Street Fighter, now able to use Cross-Over Assists!

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter Characters and Changes From Original

Marvel Characters: Captain America

Cyclops

Wolverine

Spider-Man

Hulk

Black Heart

Omega Red

Shuma-Gorath

U.S. Agent

Armor Spider-Man

Mephisto

Capcom Characters: Ryu

Ken

Chun-Li

Dhalsim

Zangief

Dan

Sakura

M. Bison

Akuma

Cyber-Akuma

Norimaro

Dark Sakura

Mech Zangief

Shadow

Changes from Original: Cyber-Akuma is now playable. Select Solo Cyber-Akuma Battle to access him.

Screen flashing can now be reduced. Enable via Game Settings > EX Settings > Light Reduction.

Note: Affects title demo, hit animations, Victory Screen, and the Continue Screen.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes (1998) Description: All-stars from Capcom and Marvel clash in this crossover for the ages! The Special Partner system allows for even more options in the 2-on-2 battles! The brand new Duo Team Attacks allow you to temporarily attack with both your tag partners. Make use of unlimited Hyper Combos to deal massive damage! An unprecedented evil bears down upon the Earth! Our heroes face their most powerful opponent yet... Onslaught! Total annihilation slowly approaches the human race... All hopes and dreams have been crushed into powder... Great heroes! Now is the time to take to the skies! We need you now more than ever!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Heroes Characters and Changes From Original Marvel Characters: Captain America

Wolverine

Spider-Man

Gambit

Hulk

War Machine

Venom

Hulk (Marvel Super Heroes Version)

Hyper Armor War Machine

High Speed Venom

Capcom Characters: Ryu

Chun-Li

Zangief

Morrigan

Jin

Captain Commando

Mega Man

Strider Hiryu

Roll

Shadow Lady

Morrigan (Lilith)

Changes from Original: A number of stages have been altered.

Screen flashing can now be reduced. Enable via Game Settings > EX Settings > Light Reduction.

Note: Affects title demo, hit animations, Victory Screen, Continue Screen, Hyper Combo animations, and the Headquarters of Evil stage.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (2000) Description: The second entry in the ultimate Marvel and Capcom crossover series. A roster of 56 characters and new 3-on-3 battles add new layers to the strategic battles of the series. The brand-new Team Hyper Combo system allows for up to three characters to all use their Hyper Combos at once, giving players the ability to unleash unbelievable damage. The Armor of Erosion... It was supposed to be nothing but a fairy tale... But now its here and the end is approaching. The wheels of fate have brought forth a disaster of untold proportions. Marine life is twisted by the evil wind that blows in from the deep ocean. But light shines the brightest in the deepest dark, and our heroes have gathered. Their destination, the deep abyss known as the Sea of Genesis...

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes Characters and Changes From Original

Marvel Characters: Cable

Marrow

Captain America

Cyclops

Wolverine

Wolverine-Bone (Bone Claws)

Spider-Man

Hulk

Iron Man

Iceman

War Machine

Gambit

Rogue

Colossus

Psylocke

Storm

Silver Samurai

Sabretooth

Juggernaut

Shuma-Gorath

Spiral

Black Heart

Venom

Sentinel

Doctor Doom

Omega Red

Thanos

Magneto

Capcom Characters: Ruby Heart

Amingo

Sonson

Ryu

Ken

Chun-Li

Guile

Zangief

Dhalsim

Charlie

Sakura

Dan

Cammy

M. Bison

Akuma

Jill

Jin

Strider Hiryu

Hayato

Mega Man

Roll

Tron Bonne

Servebot

B.B. Hood

Felicia

Morrigan

Captain Commando

Anakaris

Changes from Original: Screen flashing can now be reduced. Enable via Game Settings > EX Settings > Light Reduction.

Note: Affects hit animations, start of rounds, Continue Screen, and defeat animations.

The Punisher (1993) Description: The very first game created in the fruitful partnership between Capcom and Marvel. A side-scrolling action game in the vein of Final Fight, players control The Punisher as he takes down the gangs that killed his family in this exciting title! Crime has overrun this city. The criminals know no fear. But one man stands against them: Frank Castle. Enemy of all crime and those who would commit it. NO LAW, NO JUSTICE. The people call him "Punisher." And only revenge drives him.