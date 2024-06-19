Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Fans Think a Playable Character Has Been Removed

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was revealed for Nintendo Switch, and later confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Steam. The collection seems like a dream come true, but some fans in Japan are a bit worried that one playable character may have been removed from Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. The fighter in question is a character named Norimaro, and if that name doesn't sound familiar, there's a reason: Norimaro was only playable in the Japanese version of the game. So far, all indications suggest that Capcom has removed him from all versions of the game.

As noticed by Twitter user @io_housenka, the key art for Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter seems to have removed Norimaro, who is normally cowering near Dhalsim, which seems to suggest he won't be in the game. However, there are plenty of other reasons to assume that Norimaro won't be included; he's not a Marvel character, and he's not wholly owned by Capcom. Norimaro was created as part of a promotion with a Japanese comedian named Noritake Kinashi, and is co-owned by Capcom, Nippon TV, and Arrival.

Who Is Norimaro?

(Photo: Capcom, Nippon TV, Arrival)

Norimaro, quite frankly, is a cliche fanboy. Basically appearing in the game as a gag character, Norimaro wore a purple school uniform and big glasses. Despite his attire, he also has the face of an older man. He would also act very excited about seeing Marvel and Capcom characters, and even asked for autographs or photos. The character's removal would make sense since Norimaro never appeared in the game's North American release, and probably wouldn't be seen as a major loss by most fans.

As of this writing, Capcom has not outright said that Norimaro won't appear in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, but an appearance by the character seems pretty unlikely. Getting licensed games re-released is problematic enough for publishers, and it's easy to see why Capcom might not have bothered dealing with the hurdles it would have to clear to get Norimaro approved; at the end of the day, we're not talking about a fan favorite like Wolverine or Ryu! For now, we'll just have to wait and see if Capcom makes any kind of announcement.

