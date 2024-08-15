Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Release Date Possibly Revealed

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is set to release this year, but Capcom has yet to announce a firm date for the fighting game compilation. However, it seems that a release date may have leaked thanks to Shopto. According to the retailer, the game will be released on November 22nd. It’s worth noting that the page has now been updated to say “release date to be confirmed” but not before it was shared online by @Wario64. Readers should take this with a grain of salt, as things could change, but hopefully this leak convinces Capcom to give us something concrete!

Announced during a Nintendo Direct in June, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics features the vast majority of Capcom’s Marvel fighting games. Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam, the collection offers players a chance to experience the arcade versions of classics like X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and Marvel vs. Capcom. In addition to the original arcade games, players can look forward to some neat extras, including original concept art. Not only will that offer some insight into the development process, but it will also give players a glimpse at character designs that did not make it into these games, including one for Cyclops!

Capcom’s Marvel crossovers had basically disappeared since the 2017 release of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, but there have been indications that this compilation could lead to a new game in the series. In an interview with Dexerto last month, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection producer Shuhei Matsumoto said that “maybe there is an opportunity for a new Marvel vs Capcom game.” Matsumoto said that could take some time, but this compilation will offer newcomers a chance to see everything that the series has to offer.

It’s rare that a compilation of older material becomes one of the year’s most anticipated games, but it’s safe to say there are a lot of people eager for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics to release. It’s been a long time since these games were offered on console, but even if that November 22nd release date proves inaccurate, it probably won’t be too far off, with the year quickly winding down.

Are you excited to check out Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics? Have you ever played any of these games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!