Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s DLC Costumes Are Featured In A Trio Of New Trailers
Last week was a pretty big one for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Not only did we see three new characters added to the roster with Black Panther, Monster Hunter and Sigma, but Capcom also introduced a bunch of premium costumes for a number of its characters, including Marvel and Capcom heroes alike.
The costumes are available for purchase now, but the company decided to profile them with a trio of new trailers that feature just what kind of costumes you can get, either by spending $3.99 apiece, or paying for the three special packages that are offered for $11.99 each.
We've included the trailers below, along with a breakdown of what each pack includes, so you know what you're getting for your money. Again, they can be bought individually if you prefer as well.
World Warriors Costume Pack
First up is the pack that takes care of a number of characters in the group, including Captain America (with some great medieval gear), Ryu (without his shirt), Chun-Li (in a fantastic new outfit), Captain Marvel (in her classic comic duds) and Hulk (in a business suit!). The trailer really provides a good idea of what the characters look like in their new duds, and this is probably the most stylish pack available within the game. Again, the costumes are optional, but if you're a fan of older Street Fighter designs or Captain Marvel's old-school duds, these are a must-buy.prevnext
Mystic Masters Costume Pack
Perhaps you prefer something a bit more on the mysterious side. Well, you've got it. There's Dormammu in his molten costume; Firebrand with his retro purple look; Ghost Rider in his awesome cowboy duds; Morrigan with her stylish Night Warrior outfit; Nemesis with his cool design; and Doctor Strange, packing an even more stylish outfit than what he had before, thanks to the Illuminati. If you're into all things mystic, this is probably the costume pack for you. But…just one thing? Do we call him Cowboy Rider now, or just stick with Ghost Rider? Whatever. He still looks bad-ass to us.prevnext
Avenging Army Costume Pack0comments
Last but certainly not least, we have the final six-pack of costumes that comic book fans will appreciate. These include classic purple garb for Hawkeye (though there's no helmet, just the mask); a cool retro outfit for Arthur with alternative armor; an Ultimate Thor costume for the Asgardian; a sweet silvery outfit for Iron Man; Dante's "new" look from DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition; and Spencer's weird orangey outfit. It's not a bad mixture, really, and as you can see, they look very effective in the heat of battle.
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.prev