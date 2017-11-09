Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s DLC Costumes Are Featured In A Trio Of New Trailers

Last week was a pretty big one for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Not only did we see three new characters added to the roster with Black Panther, Monster Hunter and Sigma, but Capcom also introduced a bunch of premium costumes for a number of its characters, including Marvel and Capcom heroes alike.

The costumes are available for purchase now, but the company decided to profile them with a trio of new trailers that feature just what kind of costumes you can get, either by spending $3.99 apiece, or paying for the three special packages that are offered for $11.99 each.

We've included the trailers below, along with a breakdown of what each pack includes, so you know what you're getting for your money. Again, they can be bought individually if you prefer as well.