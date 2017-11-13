Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite DLC Characters Get Detailed Tutorial Videos

Considering we’re not too far off from the debut of new DLC for the game that will introduce Black Widow, Winter Soldier and Venom (with plenty more to come in 2018), Capcom opted to release some new tutorial videos for the first three DLC characters for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, giving us a closer look at some strategies that you can use with them.

Black Panther, Monster Hunter and Sigma are featured in the videos, and for each one, you can learn what their special moves are, along with their Ultimates and their combo techniques – which should come in handy when it comes to defeating your opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve broken down each of the videos below, so take a look and see what these strategies can do for you!

Black Panther

First up is Black Panther, who is as close to the equivalent as hard-hitting characters like Wolverine and X-23 as you can get – for the moment, anyway.

First, we’re given a general overview of his techniques, including his speed and up-close strikes. His special techniques include variations of his slashes, along with a dragon punch style slash attack and wall clinging for a set-up for a closing attack.

His special techniques include a multi-slash strike for multiple hits, as well as a ground smash and dash techniques that can savagely tae down a foe. We love his Law of the Jungle level 3 move as well.

Sigma

Next up is Sigma, well before he enters his “merger” with Ultron to become the main baddie of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. This character is superbly balanced when it comes to his strikes and size.

He proves quite capable with his dash attacks and sword strikes, and can be quite the “table turner” when it comes to gaining odds back in the favor of his team. He can also chain together moves into combos with ease.

His ultimates include firing a laser into the ground collectively, launching a multitude of combo strikes, and, for his level three, unleashing a Final Sigma that can confuse and ultimately pummel an opponent into defeat.

Monster Hunter

Last but certainly not least is one of our favorite new characters in the game is Monster Hunter, who dominates with her heavy hits and her incredibly long reach across the screen. Her slashes are downright lethal, even though they take a little while to unleash – so make sure you’re outside of striking range when executing these.

Her Ultimates involve striking an opponent multiple times with her sword, either airborne or on the ground; a crushing meteor strike that lands hits from above; and her level three, Hunter’s Pride, which sends an opponent flying long enough to land in an explosive manner.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.