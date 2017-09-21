Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Latest Trailer Features Monster Hunter In Action

Capcom had quite a showcase set for Tokyo Game Show this week, and, surprise, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite turned out to be a pretty good part of it. Not only did the company feature a line-up of stars featured in this week's release, but it highlighted one of the six downloadable characters that will be available for the cross-over fighter later this year.

Monster Hunter is the first of six that is likely to debut in the game, though Capcom hasn't posted an official release schedule as of yet. Nevertheless, she's likely to be first since she's actually part of the story anyway, working alongside Black Panther to keep his people safe.

In the trailer seen above, Monster Hunter shows off exactly what she's capable of, including up-close strikes that can do a great deal of damage when chained together into a series of combos, as well as far-away strikes with her bow and arrow selection. But it's the supers that keep things interesting, as she can do everything from launching an aerial attack of arrows that set fire to the ground to executing attacks with her gigantic sword, hitting an enemy multiple times while juggling them into the air.

At one point, she even manages to drag an explosive barrel into the fray, creating an explosion that creates quite the final hit on her adversary. No doubt this'll be part of the Level 3 super that she can pull off once her meter fills up enough.

Monster Hunter is just one part of the forthcoming 2017 Character Pass for the game, which will also include Black Panther, Sigma, Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Venom. And, judging by the title, the company may already be planning to add several more fighters next year. But, for now, we're still waiting to see what kind of schedule the company has planned – perhaps we'll even see Monster Hunter (and hopefully Black Panther) make their debut next month, with two more following in November and December. We'll find out soon enough.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.