Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Update Sees Venom Improvements, General Fixes, And More

The latest update for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite has arrived and with the general bug fixes usually found in this sort of patch, a few character adjustments have been made as well. Venom fans that were having issues with the gliding will be happy to see the changes, as well as Jedah players with the fix applied to that character!

For the full notes, as per Capcom, see below:

General

Guard: Fixed a bug that made it impossible to block low attacks when turning around

Collision Boxes: Fixed a bug that made hitbox timing inconsistent depending on which direction the character was facing

Shadow: Fixed a bug that caused shadow effects to display incorrectly when recovering from a hit while using a shadow attack

Soul Stone (Infinity Storm): Fixed a bug that made it impossible to switch characters for about 5 seconds if the partner character took damage when the Soul Stone Infinity Storm ended

Character

Captain Marvel

Adjusted Active Switch entrance attack so that knockback distance matches that of other characters

Dormammu

Adjusted ground back dash so that from the 10th frame on, it can be cancelled into an attack

Hulk

Adjusted ground back dahs so that from the 15th frame on, it can be cancelled into an attack

Ultron

Adjusted Active Switch entrance attack so that knockback distance matches that of other characters

Venom

Venom Trap: Fixed a bug that caused two traps to appear when performed at certain times

Venom Glide: Fixed a bug that made it impossible to perform Venom Glide again until landing on the ground, when performing an air throw after using Venom Glide

Jedah

Fixed a bug that caused Finale Rosso to be interrupted mid-attack when it hits an opponent who has been bound by a reflected Web Ball

For more about the base game itself:

“The epic clash between two storied universes returns with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, the next era of the highly revered action-fighting game series. Marvel and Capcom universes collide like never before as iconic characters team up for action-packed player-versus-player combat.

Imagined and created through a shared vision between the two companies, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will feature a variety of exciting and accessible single player modes and rich multi-player content for new players and longtime fans alike. In addition to single player Arcade, Training and Mission modes, a visually stunning and immersive cinematic Story Mode will put players at the center of both universes as they battle for survival against a sinister new threat, Ultron Sigma. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is being built to highlight a combination of iconic locations and fan favorite characters from both universes, including Captain Marvel and Iron Man from the Marvel side, and Ryu and Mega Man X from Capcom.”