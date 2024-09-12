Marvel vs. Capcom Interview: Producer Talks New Collection, Working With Marvel, and the Future

After an extended hiatus, the Marvel vs. Capcom series is finally back in the form of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This new bundle contains six different Marvel fighting games predominantly from the 1990s to modern hardware for the first time and represents Capcom's first work on the series since Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Naturally, the return of MvC begs plenty of questions about how this revival to be and what it could indicate for the future.

Fortunately, with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection now available to purchase digitally for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, we recently spoke to the game's producer, Shuhei Matsumoto, to answer some of these lingering questions. In the conversation, we asked Matsumoto about what it was like to again work with Marvel and what the company's approach was to bringing these games back. We inquired about a new MvC installment and what fans can do on their end to help make that dream become a reality.

(Photo: Marvel, Capcom)

ComicBook: What has it been like to work with Marvel again? Were they eager to have these games available on current hardware as well?

Shuhei Matsumoto: We were ecstatic once we learned we could bring these games to current platforms. In talking with Marvel, the feeling is mutual as well.

CB: Have any major changes been made to the versions of each game included here from their original iterations?

SM: We've addressed some minor bugs and updated some of the previous imagery, but for the most part have been faithful to the original games.

CB: Many fans assumed that most games in this Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection would never come back for one reason or another. Were there any specific issues involved with bringing these titles to modern platforms?

SM: The challenges differ based on timing, but I believe that maintaining our vision and having the will to continue allowed us to realize this goal. In Japan, there is a saying, "perseverance is power" which resonates with me personally.

CB: What was behind the decision to include The Punisher in this collection? This is likely the biggest surprise included with the bundle.

SM: Just like how it was with the inclusion of Red Earth in the previous Capcom Fighting Collection, our legendary programmers Kobuta and Muumuu called me and said, "Hey Matz! We can get THE PUNISHER in if you want!" And that's how we decided to include this game.

CB: Was it difficult for Capcom to rediscover some of the original art, marquee cards, and other bonus features included in this collection? Some of these assets are incredibly old and presumably could have been lost over the years.

SM: There is a warehouse at Capcom HQ in Japan where some of our treasures are stored. Another legendary creator who goes by the name of Shoei is the leader who manages this artwork, and we were lucky to have his teammates dig them up for us.

CB: How important was it to make sure that rollback netcode was included with all games?

SM: It depends on the title but at least for Capcom's fighting games, the mindset of supporting rollback is important.

CB: Capcom has recently been remastering and porting many of its older fighting games to new platforms. Is this something that fans should continue to expect to happen in the years to come?

SM: I've mentioned this in other interviews, but the team and I have a dream to port all of Capcom's old fighting games to current consoles and we're doing what we can now to achieve this. There will be challenges in achieving this goal but once again, "perseverance is power."

CB: Does Capcom have aspirations to do something new with the Marvel vs. Capcom series? And if so, does the commercial performance of this collection play a part in the franchise's future?

SM: Who wouldn't want to release a new installment of the series? [laughs] At least our team and I have the desire to release one. While commercial achievement may be one factor, I personally think that is merely transitory. I think the fans who continue to cheer us on and show their support for the series are more powerful. This is especially the case since this is a project that can't be realized by Capcom alone.