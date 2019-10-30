Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Best Look Yet at Gear and Abilities

Marvel’s Avengers is slowly marching its way to completion, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have shared a few more details about the heavily anticipated game on Sony’s PlayStation Blog. The new overview of the game features several interesting bits, but one of the more interesting ones is the look at its gear system and the ability skill tree for the heroes you’ll be controlling. At one point we see Crystal hover over the Melee Gear section for Iron Man, and we see several different Gauntlets, including the Night Fire Strike Gauntlets, which have a power of 26 and a chance to trigger an explosive AOE burst with a headshot.

We then see the Advanced R.T. Node in his Ranged Gear section, which has an ability that is currently locked but does have a Perk available for it. It then switches to his chest plate, which features Pushback Armor Plates, followed by a look at the Brazen Reactor Coil and the Variobeam Accelerator, which is made by PYM Technologies and is Epic in rating. That’s when we see the person in control upgrade that particular piece of equipment since they have enough of the Resource Requirement, and it takes place right from this screen.

We then get a look at the Skilltree, which is split into Melee, Repulsor, Laser, and Rocket for Iron Man. This allows you to upgrade your core abilities and customize your hero to your particular playstyle, and we get a quick look at two specific abilities, Laser Sweep (Heavy Attack) and Laser Scythe, an Air Heavy Attack.

During New York Comic Con we had the chance to talk to the team behind the game, and Crystal Dynamics Brand Director Rich Briggs gave us a break down on how gear will work with the various outfits you can unlock or buy in the game.

“So now let’s talk about how you’re going to customize your roster of Avengers to play your way,” Briggs said. “First, outfits. You can see we have multiple Iron Man suits including one of my favorites, Original Sin, but we’ve also got Black Widow’s classic outfit, King Thor, Joe Fixit, and our take on Cap’s classic scaled outfit. And this is just to name a few. We have over 80 years of Marvel history to draw from, as well as creating completely new designs.”

“And our outfits are purely cosmetic,” Briggs said. “They do not impact gameplay. We know that you want to be able to play the way you want to play, and look the way you want to look so it was really important for us to separate the two. This means you can wear any outfit you like and it’s not going to impact your hero’s gear or your skill loadout which we’ll talk about in a moment. Some outfits are earned in-game, others you can choose to purchase in our marketplace.”

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!