Captain America’s Secret Empire Marvel’s Avengers Suit Revealed

Today, Marvel’s Avengers revealed a brand-new, alternate Captain America suit that features an original designed inspired by the 2017 Secret Empire series where Cap was a sleeper Hyrda agent. As you may know, each hero in the game will have a variety of alternate outfits to wear, all of which will draw from the long history of Marvel. Up until this point, developer Crystal Dynamics hasn’t revealed many of these alternate suits, but it looks like that’s starting to change.

“In general, our iconic character designs are a contemporary interpretation of the beloved Marvel heroes with an eye towards believability. Within our world, Tony Stark often has a hand in the finishing touches of each suit,” said Tore Blystad, game director at Crystal Dynamics, while speaking about the different suits in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game.

According to Crystal Dynamics and Marvel Games, suits will draw inspiration from over 80 years of Marvel history. Further, in addition to iconic outfits fans will recognize, Crystal Dynamics will also be adding new designs of their own into the mix. At the moment it’s unclear if these new designs will simply be their own twists on pre-established suits or whether we will actually be getting a large collection of brand-new suits straight from the mind of an artist at Crystal Dynamics.

As you may know, some outfits in the game can be earned and unlocked in-game, however, others will be purchase via a in-game marketplace. In other words, you’ll need to fork over some money for them. That said, outfits are purely cosmetic and don’t impact gameplay in any shape or form.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, there has been word of a release date. Barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

