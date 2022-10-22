Marvel's Avengers Adds Captain America Skin from One of Hulk's Best Stories

Marvel's Avengers just added another new skin this week, and this time, it's pulling from one of the Hulk's best storylines for inspiration. The skin isn't for the Hulk himself, however – it's for Captain America, and it comes from the 2015 Planet Hulk series. It features a version of Captain Americahardened by battles against Hulks that took place on Planet Hulk itself, and it's now available in the in-game Marvel's Avengers shop for purchase alongside some additional cosmetics.

The new Captain America skin in Marvel's Avengers is called "Gladiator" and was revealed earlier this week before being added on Friday. Seen below, it's inspired by Planet Hulk from writer Sam Humphries and artist Marc Laming. This Planet Hulk storyline is often regarded as one of the better Hulk tales even though it heavily features both the Hulk and Steve Rodgers, and as far as skins go, Captain America's new look stays pretty true to its origins aside from the absence of the double-sided axe the hero used in the story.

Crystal Dynamics providing some context for the skin for those unfamiliar with the acclaimed Hulk story while also saying that there's naturally a bundle in the shop, too, that comes with some extras.

"Inspired by 2015's 'Planet Hulk' storyline is a new Outfit for Cap! Depicting a battle-worn Captain America, 'Gladiator' shows a version of the character who is trapped in a forbidden zone of wild Hulks," the preview of the new cosmetic explained. "You can pick this up in the Marketplace today by itself or as part of our 'Battle World' Bundle that features the Outfit alongside a suite of Emotes, Nameplates, and Takedowns!"

Along with the fact that he got a new skin, Captain America is also the featured hero in this week's Marvel's Avengers store rotation. That means that all of his non-MCU outfits are half-off for the next couple of days alongside his other cosmetics, though that sale naturally doesn't include the new Gladiator outfit.

Marvel's Avengers' new Captain America skin is now available in the in-game shop for 900 credits.