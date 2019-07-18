Marvel’s Avengers Collector’s Edition Includes a Captain America Statue

Those who are looking forward to playing as the first Avenger most of all in Marvel’s Avengers when the game releases next year will have something to look forward to if they’re willing to pick up the Collector’s Edition. Marvel Games revealed during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con that this version of Marvel’s Avengers will come with a Captain America statue that shows the hero standing atop a pedestal while holding his shield in one hand and his helmet in the other.

During its talks about the Marvel’s Avengers game and what fans can expect from Square Enix’s title, the first look at the Captain America statue was revealed along with details on who would be designing the figure. Gentle Giant, a company known for creating all kinds of different statues, busts, and other collectibles to satisfy a wide range of interests, has collaborated with the game’s creators to create the statue. Ryan Penagos, the vice president and creative executive of Marvel New Media, shared the image below that was taken during the Hall H panel to reveal the statue to the public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oooh! Collaborating with @GentleGiantLTD for a Captain America statue for the #PlayAvengers special edition. This is a paint job master of the statue. #MarvelSDCC #MarvelGames #AgentMLovesSDCC pic.twitter.com/iqNjAKlJWf — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 18, 2019

While the statue will be a huge draw for any diehard fan of the Avengers or Captain America, we don’t yet know how much it’ll cost for those fans to get this Collector’s Edition and the statue. Marvel Games said during the panel that we’ll find out when we can pre-order this edition of the game before the end of the year though. It also wasn’t revealed whether or not this statue would be the extent of the special edition or if there would be anything else included in it, though one would assume that it’ll have some additional perks for buyers.

Currently, the only version of Marvel’s Avengers that can be pre-ordered is the base game itself. You’ll have to pre-order it if you want to access the beta, though those on the PlayStation 4 will get that experience first. Gameplay for Marvel’s Avengers will be revealed around a month from now, so that’ll be the time when most people probably decide whether they’ll be putting money down on it or not.