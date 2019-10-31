Marvel’s Avengers Developers Break Down Skills and Abilities

Fans will be able to take control of their favorite Marvel heroes in Crystal Dynamics‘ Marvel’s Avengers, and from our initial playtime with the game, the studio has a great handle on the starting characters. That said, you have to be able to upgrade and grow more powerful as time goes on to keep a player’s attention, and Avengers is no different. That’s where the game’s full skill tree and gear system comes in, and when combined with the Perk system there seem to be a lot of options for players to dive into. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Crystal Dynamics’ Senior Brand Director Rich Briggs all about the game, who broke the skills system and array of abilities down for us.

“As you play, you’re going to unlock points that you can use to acquire new skills and open up new skill trees,” Briggs said. “And these give you access to new moves and abilities that are unique to each hero. Some of these are classic moves that you’ll instantly recognize either from comics or movies. Others are brand new takes that we’ve designed based on how we think these heroes should play. This is important because by unlocking different skills, you’re going to change the way your hero functions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For example, Iron Man, as you saw in the demo, starts off with his Repulsor attacks,” Briggs said. “You can unlock skill trees to access lasers and rockets and then switch between them on the fly using the D-pads. So you can start to imagine what kind of combos you can string together. Each character also has their own set of special attacks that we call Heroics. We saw that in the demo as well. Iron Man had his Unibeam. Hulk has his Thunderclap.”

Briggs gave a quick break down of how each character will play, and each hero can also be tweaked further to suit your individual play style.

“So when you play as Iron Man, you’re going to feel like a flying arsenal,” Briggs said. “When you play as Hulk, you’re going to feel like an unstoppable freight train, weaponizing the environment around you, smashing enemies into each other. And when you play as Kamala Khan, you’re going to use your incredible polymorphic powers to attack distant enemies, whip your limbs into the enemies surrounding you, and then stretch enemies with a huge boot or fist. All very exciting. And it’s where that progression system really shines, because each hero has their own unique moves combats for you to master. Based on how you build your character, you’re going to unlock even more combos.”

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!