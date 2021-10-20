Marvel’s Avengers Surprises Players With One of its Best Suits Yet

Marvel’s Avengers has surprised players with one of its best suits yet, and it’s for Captain America. Over on Twitter, the official Marvel’s Avengers account revealed the brand new Capwolf Outfit, one of the game’s most impressive suits yet and one that’s been earning a lot of praise in the replies. And it couldn’t come at a better time for the game, as players have been protesting the game and its recent “pay-to-win” update.

The suit is presumably to celebrate Halloween and begs the question if other characters will be getting similar Halloween-inspired outfits. Crystal Dynamics hasn’t said one way or another but you have to assume the release of Capwolf tomorrow on October 21 will kick off a release of Halloween skins leading up to October 31.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In a harrowing tale from comics back in 1992, Steve Rogers turned into Capwolf on a daring quest pursued,” reads the tweet. “It’s a story now made famous with its highly unusual case, Get the Capwolf Outfit on October 21 in the Marketplace!”

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1450869826499461125

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the outfit will cost players, but it will presumably be in line with other previous premium skins. That said, while players are loving the new outfit, it’s still not enough to convince many of them to give up their protest of the game, though the release of Spider-Man will likely do that.

“That’s pretty awesome and all but I still don’t forgive you for what you did. You can’t use cosmetics to buy yourselves out of every bad situation,” reads one reply. “That’s actually quite nice. Now if you’d just remove the boosters from the store and apologize for trying that nonsense in the first place I might even feel inclined to engage with the game again,” adds another reply.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is also currently available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on the 2020 Marvel game, click here.