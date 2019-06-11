Square Enix Reveals Marvel’s Avengers Cast

Square Enix finally revealed its new game that’s based on Marvel’s acclaimed Avengers property during its E3 conference, and in doing so, we now know who will be taking on the roles of some of the most famous superheroes around. The core cast of heroes consists of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Captain America, and there’s a list of equally impressive voice actors behind the characters that are lending their expertise to the game.

Shortly after the trailer above was shown that gave us our first look at the game, the stream cut to the cast members who then announced what roles they’d be playing. Nolan North will play Iron Man, Troy Baker will play Bruce Banner, Laura Bailey will play Black Widow, Jeff Schine will play Captain America, and Travis Willingham will play Thor. The Marvel Games Twitter account put all the voice actors’ profiles in one place for you so that you can peruse their past works if you’re unfamiliar with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some names on that list like Troy Baker and Nolan North need little introduction though. During the stream, North talked about taking on the role of Iron Man and joked that there are some roles that aren’t hard to convince someone to take on.

“There are certain characters I don’t think you ever have to be talked into,” North said.

The cast then talked about their roles that they’ll be playing and what they think about the different characters including the heroes’ various traits like Bruce Banner’s complexity.

Marvel’s Avengers will be a totally new story for the heroes of the Avengers to embark on, so the cast have their work cut out for them. In addition to the trailer above, Marvel Games released a summary of the game’s events to tell players what to expect.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” the description said. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020. Pre-orders for the PlayStation and Xbox versions are live now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.