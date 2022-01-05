Marvel’s Avengers Secret DLC Character Leaked

If a new leak is accurate, She-Hulk is NOT the next Marvel’s Avengers DLC character. Last month, we relayed word that She-Hulk was seemingly confirmed as a future Marvel’s Avengers DLC character. And this hasn’t changed, however, apparently, another DLC character will release before She-Hulk is added. That said, right now, there’s no word who exactly this DLC character is, but we do have some hints and information.

The information comes the way of Marvel’s Avengers insider and leaker, Miller, who relays word that the mystery character is not Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, or Vision, three characters who have appeared in DLC speculation thanks to a 2020 datamining leak. The potential candidates are also narrowed down with confirmation that the character is female and not related to Spider-Man.

The kicker though is apparently the character plays exactly like a pre-existing character in the game, making them less of a proper DLC character and more a variation of a pre-existing character. It’s also noted that the character isn’t a major character, which makes sense if they are going to be more or less a skin for a character already in the game.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. For now, all Marvel’s Avengers fans have is speculation with no word when this mystery character will be revealed or released. Until one of these things happens, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Crystal Dynamics nor Square Enix (the developer and publisher of the game, respectively) have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Sadot the Gamer.