Marvel’s Avengers Fans Have Big Issue With New Hawkeye MCU Skin

The official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account has revealed a new MCU skin for Hawkeye skin coming to the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game on December 23, which is this Thursday, also known as tomorrow. Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix began releasing MCU skins for the game, via its in-game marketplace. And they must be selling very well, because the pair continue to release new MCU skins, despite some backlash along the way for the lack of authenticity some of these MCU-inspired skins have boasted.

As noted, the latest MCU skin is for Hawkeye, and players aren’t over the moon about its release. While players seemingly have minimal issues with the skin itself, players appear to be growing frustrated about the lack of MCU skins for Kate Bishop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Great skin but no Kate once again.. could we at least get a response as to why she gets neglected, we have yet to see a new skin for Kate since her launch a year ago,” reads one of the top replies to the tweet below.

“Look it’s cool, it really is. I know people will say I’m being ‘ungrateful’ (even though it’s a paid cosmetic) but leaving Kate out is just lame,” reads another popular reply. “The show is equally about her. She barely gets any new skins. It arguably should have been her to get a show skin if it was only one.”

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1473715081674379264

Of course, for all we know, Kate Bishop is finally set to get a new skin after Hawkeye, but it’s odd that the character is consistently pulling the short stick when it comes to cosmetics. The only explanation is that Crystal Dynamics has data that shows no one uses the character, and thus it’s not worth making cosmetics for her, however, all of this demand suggests otherwise.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Marvel’s Avengers — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.