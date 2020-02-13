New Marvel’s Avengers Hero Outfits Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers will launch with multiple special editions, and each of those come with a variety of bonuses and incentives to pull buyers towards one version or another. Whether you’re buying the most expensive version or just the standard one, however, you’ll be able to obtain a unique pack of skins for the game’s main cast of heroes. All you have to do is pre-order any edition of the game and you’ll be able to acquire the Marvel Legacy Outfit pack. If you choose to buy the Deluxe Edition, you’ll get yet another skin pack.

Square Enix revealed the details of the game’s special editions on Thursday which included a reference to this unique collection of outfits. These different skins are meant to highlight the characters’ defining moments, Square Enix said.

“These Marvel Legacy Outfits are inspired by moments from the comics that defined who each Super Hero was as they first embraced their powers to become the icons they are today,” the announcement said.

The trailer above showed a first look at these skins towards the very end when it told viewers that all they had to do to get this skin set was pre-order the game. Those familiar with the origins of the heroes may be able to easily pick out the moments each skin corresponds to, but for those who need a refresher, an overview of the skins on the PlayStation Blog provided more context.

“Captain America’s bravery shines in this Front Line Outfit from his time enlisted in the military during World War II,” the post explained. “Iron Man was able to deceive his captors by building armor that looked liked this Iron Will Outfit to escape. The first time Black Widow’s iconic black suit appeared in the comics, it looked like this Classic Stealth Outfit – complete with the Widow’s Bite. Thor’s winged helmet, chest installations, and red cape were his trademark from the very beginning of his origins, reflected in the Asgard’s Might Outfit. Before Ms. Marvel went on one of her first missions, she made a makeshift costume that looked like this Greater Good Outfit. Finally, when the Hulk first emerged, his massive body tore through Bruce Banner’s clothing to resemble an experiment gone wrong, much like this Breakthrough Outfit.”

If you want to get even more skins, you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game. It comes with the Obsidian Outfit Pack. Those skins that are seen below are outfitted with gold accents. This Deluxe Edition is also included in the Earth’s Mightiest Edition. At the time of writing, pre-orders for the Deluxe “Heroes” Edition are live for the PS4 and Xbox One here at Best Buy for $79.99. The Earth’s Mightiest Edition is also available to pre-order here at Best Buy (PS4 / XBO) for $199.99.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release on September 4th.

