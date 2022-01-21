New Kate Bishop MCU Suit Met With Backlash From Marvel’s Avengers Fans

The latest MCU suit finally gives Marvel’s Avengers fans what they’ve been asking for, which is some Kate Bishop appreciation. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have been regularly releasing MCU skins for various characters, but it’s been largely limited to the game’s most popular characters, which is to say Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow. One character that hasn’t been on the receiving end of this MCU content has been Kate Bishop, but this week that finally began to change.

Over on Twitter, the game’s official Twitter account relayed word of the release of a new Kate Bishop MCU skin, which is inspired by the character’s look in the recent Hawkeye Disney+ show. What do fans have against this? Well, they don’t have anything against the premise, but it’s the execution many in the replies are bothered with.

More specifically, players aren’t happy that the first MCU skin for Kate Bishop doesn’t get the hair right. Rather than try and recreate the hair of the character for the skin, Crystal Dynamics opted to not touch it, and fans aren’t happy about this. It’s not the first time Crystal Dynamics has done this, but there have been instances where they do change the hair for MCU skin releases. It’s unclear why it does this sometimes, and not others.

This is the moment she became who she is supposed to be.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kate Bishop's Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Outfit features a woman becoming a Super Hero.



Stream Marvel Studios' Hawkeye on Disney+!

Players are also upset with the current state of the game, both from a design and technical perspective plus a content perspective as well. As a result, many aren’t happy to see Crystal Dynamics releasing skins while these problems plague the game.

If only they could fix issues as efficiently as they can nurf stuff, we wouldn't have any bug in the game by now. This just happened to me today in a game that's been out for 18 months. pic.twitter.com/YpuaRIs525 — JDC (@Joseph31361048) January 20, 2022

*Communicate with players about how broken the game is and how they are planning on fixing it*



Na CD be like



*Our game may be a broken mess but here's a shiny new skin give us money now!*



😂🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — Ķenny ⚡ (@KDSweetsX) January 20, 2022

Of course, these takes don’t represent the entire, dwindling player base, however, if Twitter replies are any indication, an appreciable amount, at the very least, are unhappy with the game and the release of this new MCU skin.

