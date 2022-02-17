Marvel’s Avengers Drops Thor: Ragnarok Surprise on Fans

The Marvel’s Avengers in-game store has been updated, and it’s been updated with a special Thor: Ragnarok surprise for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users still playing the Avengers game in 2022. In addition to teasing what players can expect from the game’s next update and beyond, developer Crystal Dynamics, today, released a new Thor MCU skin. At this point in the game’s lifespan, an MCU DLC skin isn’t all that noteworthy. While there were zero MCU skins at launch, Crystal Dynamics has released many as premium DLC since launch. However, the majority of these skins have been for Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, presumably because they are the most popular characters in the game. Even Hawkeye has gotten plenty of MCU outfits, but not Thor. While Thor has gotten more than Hulk, Kate Bishop, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, those that main Thor haven’t been as fortunate as those who main the aforementioned trio.

As noted, today this changed. There’s a new Thor MCU suit inspired by the character’s look in Thor: Ragnarok available via the in-game marketplace. As you would expect, it costs the same as previous MCU outfits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s a friend from work! Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok Outfit shows the God of Thunder discovering the meaning of Asgard,” writes the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account of the DLC outfit.

As always, it’s important to remember this is a cosmetic item. In other words, it has no impact on gameplay or story, or anything consequential. It’s purely to look cool.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. It's also still available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.