Marvel’s Avengers Makes Several Gameplay Changes

More than a year after its release, Marvel’s Avengers continues to receive support from Square Enix. While the game has seen a number of additional characters and skins since launch, Crystal Dynamics continues to make tweaks to the gameplay, as well. The developer has revealed that fans can expect to see “a blanket update to many perks related to melee combat.” The goal is to make melee combat more compelling for players, with Crystal Dynamics teasing that the changes will be “vast,” and that a number of smaller alterations will add up in a big way.

“These updates include general percentage increase from Perks, buffduration increases, and adding status attack types to signature attacksfor Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel. This is by no means the full extent ofthe changes; we are already taking steps to add in other melee-focusedPerks and features. This is coupled with a huge influx of Hero-specificPerks tied to Hero Gear, adding many offensive and defensive options,” the developer wrote in a blog post.

Some players may prefer ranged combat to avoid heavy damage, but Crystal Dynamics is making changes to further encourage melee combat. Players can expect “the introduction of many defensive perks.” Damage buff is also being over-tuned, allowing players to deal out greater damage, with an increased chance of delivering critical hits, and staggering opponents. The developer also stated that players can expect to see changes to the game’s enemies, including their composition and frequency, but no specific details were provided.

All in all, these sound like very promising changes to the game’s combat system! It remains to be seen whether these alterations will prove positive for Marvel’s Avengers, but it’s great to see that Crystal Dynamics is working to deliver a more engaging experience for current fans, as well as newcomers!

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers? Are you happy about these changes?