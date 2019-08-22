Marvel’s Avengers Releases A-Day Tutorial Level Gameplay Footage

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment have officially released nearly 20 minutes of gameplay footage from Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game that offers a new take on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as compared to, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the comics. The footage is specifically taken from the A-Day prologue tutorial level where the Avengers — including Captain America, Iron Man, and more — defend San Francisco from attack.

The gameplay footage, which you can check out above, sees Thor and Iron Man first head off to take on a sudden threat, and quickly transitions to actual gameplay, with button prompts and all, from the third-person perspective of Thor. Afterwards, there’s an on-rails shooting chase sequence as Iron Man followed by a similar tutorial as Thor for his abilities. Hulk then smashes, Captain America defends the helicarrier, and Black Widow takes on Taskmaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s basically the gameplay revealed this year at San Diego Comic-Con, which the companies had previously stated would release after Gamescom. There doesn’t appear to be any significant changes from what we saw at that convention in July, but it seems like the release plan changed!

Here’s how Square Enix describes Marvel’s Avengers in a press release sharing the gameplay footage:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

What do you think of the tutorial gameplay footage from Marvel’s Avengers? Does it entice you to actually pick it up and play at release, or does it further your resolve to stay away from the title? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.