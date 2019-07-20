Marvel’s Avengers Alternate Hulk Skins Leaked

Marvel’s Avengers PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia gameplay hasn’t been revealed online yet, but it has leaked online, and if you want to check it out, you can, via the game’s Reddit page. It’s poor quality though, so you may just want to wait until Square Enix officially drops it at the end of August. Meanwhile, to hold you over, some alternate Hulk skins/outfits have leaked, providing a taste of the customization options players can expect when the game releases next year.

More specifically, two alternate Hulk skins have leaked, one skin that looks like a Crystal Dynamics original, and which appears to feature camo/war paint. The other is the classic Joe Fixit Hulk. Both were featured and shown off during a special San Diego Comic-Con panel yesterday, and like the gampleay trailer, someone grabbed some low quality phone shots of the two skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, Crystal Dynamics has promised a ton of customization options for heroes in the game, which presumably will be behind progression and micortransactions. In other words, it’s probably how the game will make money after launch given that all heroes and maps will be free. At the moment, it’s unclear how many alternate skins/outfits characters will have, but it seems like they will have a lot, and it will be a mix of classic looks of said characters and some brand-new, original skins from Crystal Dynamics art team.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Meanwhile, barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

In the most recent and related news, other leaked footage of the aforementioned gameplay trailer has revealed that Crystal Dynamics has already begun the refinement process of Black Widow’s character design, who already looks a bit different than she did in the the game’s reveal trailer at E3 last month.