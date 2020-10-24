Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Kate Bishop Release Window and What Content It Will Include

Marvel’s Avengers has been getting a lot of feedback from the fans, and after asking fans to submit their questions about the game, fixes, and its future, Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos tackled those questions in a Q&A video. Everything from costumes and combat to new heroes and updates came up during the session, and that, of course, included the status of the next playable hero Kate Bishop. Bishop’s release was pushed back recently, and Amos gave us a hint about its new release date as well as a breakdown of what will be included with Bishop’s content pack, and it will feature new story, cutscenes, and more.

First though the release date target, which Amos wouldn’t give away specifically but did have this to say. “We haven’t announced Kate’s official drop date yet, but I will tell you this. You will be able to play her before the end of the calendar year,” Amos said.

Amos was also asked about what type of content the new hero packs will include, and the good news is they will include quite a bit, including new cutscenes, set pieces, and more.

“You’re going to see this soon enough with our Kate Bishop expansion, but certainly, Kate for us is that first kind of hey look, here’s a new hero with all kinds of new stuff, that has cutscenes, that has new set pieces,” Amos said. “It’s a different size and shape than certainly the reassemble campaign which is billed as the big enchilada with all six of them, but as we introduce our new heroes, they will actually come with everything from new skills and new gear and everything else you’d expect from a new hero.”

“You’ll see with the Kate pack that she has a full storyline you get to play single player or co-op and actually get to experience that storyline as a ‘here’s how we introduce Kate to the Avengers and to the world’ and here’s what new things it expands about the world.”

Many feel the best parts of Marvel’s Avengers are the story campaign and the actual combat mechanics, and so it’s nice to hear that we’ll be getting more story content (with cutscenes) and more new places to utilize those mechanics. Hopefully, it isn’t too much longer for the new content.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

