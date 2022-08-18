Marvel's Avengers MCU Hawkeye Outfit Becomes Earnable In-Game

Marvel's Avengers is making a Hawkeye outfit based on one of the character's MCU appearances earnable through shipments. Marvel heroes are known for having a wide array of costumes throughout their lives, both on-screen and on the page. When Hawkeye was adapted for the big screen, he was given an outfit that... didn't really resemble Hawkeye whatsoever. Obviously, he has the bow and arrow, but his purple outfit with and theatrical mask and armor is nowhere to be found. It was replaced with a more generic black costume when he made his debut in Thor and The Avengers, but as the series has gone along, it has tried to integrate more of his comic costume into live action.

Marvel's Avengers is making it so players can earn Hawkeye's costume from Captain America: Civil War through more normal means. Typically, players have to pay a little bit of money to buy the currency needed to buy these types of skins, but shipments are a bit easier to come by and make it so players can earn them through normal gameplay. They can be bought as well with 500 units, making them a better deal pricewise. The downside is that there's no guarantee that you will actually get Hawkeye out of these shipments given they're sort of random, but at least it's better than paying nearly $15 for enough in-game currency to buy the character if you've already been grinding for other cosmetic rewards.

🏹 "I played 18, shot 18. Just can't seem to miss."



Hawkeye's "Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War" Outfit is the next Specialty Item you can earn through Shipments after the reset tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1zkejvNGfB — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 17, 2022

As of right now, Marvel's Avengers' future is a bit up in the air, fans are hoping to see more expansions in the future, but nothing concrete has been announced. More heroes are expected to join the game, though it seems like they won't come with a big new storyline like Black Panther did. Of course, anything can happen, but it seems like things are winding down in terms of major new content additions to Marvel's Avengers.

Are you still playing Marvel's Avengers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.