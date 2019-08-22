Marvel’s Avengers: Is This the First Official Look at Ms. Marvel?

Earlier this morning, Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment released almost 20 minutes or gameplay footage from the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers. While nothing included in the footage — which follows the A-Day tutorial prologue featured in the video game — is new, it is the first time official gameplay has been released to the public, though it was shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. And now, there’s officially footage of what appears to be Kamala Khan (as in, the current Ms. Marvel) in the game.

Now, it’s worth noting that Kamala Khan has never actually been confirmed to be in Marvel’s Avengers. What has been confirmed, however, is that the video game will feature a five-year time jump, and that the Avengers must reassemble after a devastating disaster featuring “an experimental energy source.” And there just so happens to be a brown-skinned young woman, wearing a Captain Marvel shirt, that is the focus of the camera during that tragedy.

Speculation ran rampant online after descriptions of the footage surfaced from SDCC, and while the team has said literally nothing about it so far, it’s worth noting that the high-resolution video released this morning does, in fact, include this moment around the 17:30 mark, and it really, really, truly does look like Kamala Khan. Check it out below:

If that isn’t Kamala Khan, that’d be an awful big coincidence, right? Here’s how Marvel officially describes Kamala on its website:

“A Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City, Kamala Khan idolized Super Heroes like Captain Marvel, never dreaming she’d have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil. With an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size, the newest Ms. Marvel employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.”

Is that Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel in Marvel's Avengers? Or is this somehow a tease that won't actually pay off?

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.