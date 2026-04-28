Marvel’s Rumored Game Might Finally Be Real

Multiple leaks at Insomniac Games back in 2023 hinted at a number of the studios’ Marvel projects, including ideas surrounding Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. However, another game rumored to be in development at the studio has not been teased, announced, or otherwise revealed in any way, leading fans to wonder whether it was ever real in the first place. That being said, recent interviews and comments have provided more legitimacy to this game’s existence than ever before, exciting hopeful fans who were eager for any news.

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For a long time, fans have been anticipating a spin-off game to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac’s latest game featuring a variety of characters adapted from Marvel Comics. The first Marvel’s Spider-Man had a spin-off featuring Miles Morales, who later became a fully fledged character in the sequel. Based on interviews with the voice actor for Miles Morales, Nadji Jeter, some details about Insomniac’s next spin-off have received conflicting but hopeful reports.

Marvel’s Venom Was Thought To Be Cancelled Due To Actor Tony Todd’s Passing

According to Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Venom was a project that Insomniac cancelled following the passing of Tony Todd, the legendary actor and voice actor whose voice was used for Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Tony Todd’s death likely threw a wrench into any Venom project, whether it was initially planned as story DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or a fully fledged stand alone game like Miles Morales was. Jeter’s word imply that there was a much larger scale game in the works, likely bigger than the Miles Morales spin-off was.

While this does contradict some from the past, fans largely accepted this as fact when the interview was shared on social media. Many Venom fans were justifiably disappointed, but not surprised considering the lack of news surrounding the game with Insomniac’s efforts surrounding Marvel’s Wolverine right now. However, quickly after the interview started spreading, additional sources would go on to deny Jeter’s claims as false.

Conflicting Reports From Various Sources Seem To Confirm The Game’s Ongoing Development

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Soon after fans were starting to accept Marvel’s Venom being a lost cause, multiple reporters came forward to debunk Nadji Jeter’s claims. According to sources like Bloomberg Reporter Jason Schreier and a developer from Allfather Productions on ResetEra forums, the Venom game from Insomniac is alive and well, currently deep in development in association with PlayStation. Jason Schreier in particular is a reliable insider that covers a variety of PlayStation news, so his input on this matter is .

Other people have come out on Reddit and other social media sites to support Schreier’s claim, with some even implying that they are on the development team of the unreleased Venom game. It’s possible that Jeter provided voice work for Marvel’s Venom some years ago, with no news leading to the assumption that the project was cancelled. Outdated information and the loss of Tony Todd could have led to the game’s dealt in production, but Schreier’s comments could also imply there was never a Marvel’s Venom game in the first place.

Despite the ambiguous nature of Schreier’s comments, the clashing details surrounding this game have fan rumors running wild as a result. Regardless of either side’s validity, this is the closest fans have gotten to Marvel’s Venom actually being a real project, with this news revitalizing hopes that the anti-hero can finally receive a solo game or spin-off in Insomniac’s Marvel universe.

Do you think recent comments have all but confirmed Marvel’s Venom? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!