Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Kate Bishop Footage and Release Date

Marvel's Avengers fans finally got new details and footage of the game's next hero Kate Bishop today thanks to a new War Table video, which is a welcome sight for those continuing to play the game. The developers have been busy patching and fixing the game since it launched, which resulted in pushing back the release of its first post-launch Outpost content. Now the time has come to see Bishop in action, and Crystal Dynamics showed off plenty of new footage to get excited about, as Bishop launched arrows with ease. We also got new story details about her search for Nick Fury, and the best part is we got a release date, which is December 8th

The deep dive recapped the game's arc for Kamala Khan and the overall story to this point, and then talked about the first new chapter of the story with Bishop's Operation AIM, which has her attempting to find Hawkeye who is stranded in another timeline and stop Monica's current plans. She's also looking for Nick Fury, who it seems we get a glimpse of in this new footage.

We then get a look at all of her moves and abilities, which you can see in the trailer above. Bishop's move set looks incredibly fun, especially with the ability to blink and then unleash an arrow at an unsuspecting target.

After her first showing, we're eager to start slinging arrows as the fan-favorite Archer, and hopefully, this is just the beginning of more new content for the game, which it really does need.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What did you think of Kate Bishop's big reveal? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.