Marvel's Avengers PC Specs and Features Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers’ beta testing period will continue this weekend with the beta soon to be expanded to users on the Xbox One and PC platforms so long as they’ve pre-ordered the game. If you’re playing on the PC, you’ll be playing through Steam from August 14th to August 16th if you pre-ordered and will be waiting until August 21st to play if you didn’t. Ahead of the beta’s arrival on those platforms, Square Enix shared the specs for the PC version of the game and features the PC version will take advantage of on that platform.

Features unique to the PC version include an optional high-res texture pack that comes in at 30GB for those who want a better visual experience. Ultra-wide and multi-monitor setups will also be supported, and users can unlock their framerate entirely if their systems can handle the setting. PC players will also be able to use controllers with the game if they want, but if you choose to stick with the mouse and keyboard inputs, you can configure the controls to your liking.

But all of that only does players any good if their PCs can even run the game in the first place. To clue players in ahead of time on whether their devices can handle the game or not, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics shared the specs below that show the minimum and recommended requirements for playing Marvel’s Avengers.

Minimum Spec:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

Marvel's Avengers on PC will come with features that take advantage of its capabilities. PC players, we can't wait to see you in the BETA! 🖥️ Details and PC specs available now: https://t.co/GwIkr5gvLb pic.twitter.com/2YBnH6mXs9 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 12, 2020

If you’re just now hopping into the Marvel’s Avengers beta for the first time this weekend, you can check out our impressions on the test to get a feel of what it’ll be like. Our experience with the beta and the first weekend it was publicly available to players suggested that this beta should win over skeptics who were unsure about the game before.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release on September 4th with the beta continuing in different stages before then.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.