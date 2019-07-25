Marvel’s Avengers Seemingly Confirms Falcon Won’t Be In The Game

When Marvel’s Avengers was revealed at E3 last month for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics only announced five playable characters: Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor. Since then, they’ve more or less confirmed Hawkeye will be playable, teased Ant-Man will be in the mix, confirmed Nick Fury will be in the game, and lastly revealed the game will include lesser-known heroes. Meanwhile, villains wise, we know Taskmaster and Abomination are a part of the game’s story, but that’s about it. As you can see, there’s a huge chunk of the roster — good and bad — we haven’t learned about it yet. That said, it looks like Falcon won’t be in the mix of things when the game launches or probably ever.

Last week, multiple alternate skins for Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain America leaked. And included in these skins was a Sam Wilson skin for Captain America, which not only featured a suit swap, but changed the skin ton of Captain America and everything, suggesting it’s more than simply an outfit change, but a whole character skin. And this more or less confirms Sam Wilson (Falcon) won’t be in the game, otherwise, why would he be a skin for Captain America?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there’s still a chance Falcon will come to the game in some playable or non-playable form, but it seems unlikely given the Sam Wilson Captain America skin. But, until you get official confirmation from either Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, or Marvel Games, don’t completely count out Falcon.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and is scheduled to release on May 15, 2020. At the moment of publishing there’s been no official or unofficial word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player action game meets live-service co-op title, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, don’t forget to leave a comment with your thoughts. Would you like to see Falcon in the game?