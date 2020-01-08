Marvel’s Avengers Fan Creates Red Hulk Skin Concept

When Marvel’s Avengers releases on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, it will presumably be with six playable characters, or at least that’s all Marvel and Crystal Dynamics have revealed so far, and there’s been no suggestion we’ll get more playable characters until after launch. That said, that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining an alternate reality where they get to pick who’s in the game. And that’s exactly what one fan recently did.

Taking to Reddit, user RevolutionDoctor shared a concept of theirs that imagines if Red Hulk was in the game. As you may know, Hulk is in the game, but there’s been no word of Red Hulk or even a Red Hulk skin for Hulk. In other words, we probably won’t see Red Hulk in the game, but if you want to see what the character could look like in the title, you’ve come to the right saloon. Below, you can check out RevolutionDoctor’s Red Hulk concept for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Red Hulk aka Thaddeus Ross aka Thunderbolt Ross is a former military man who received his nickname because he charged into battle like a thunderbolt.

“As a young man, Thaddeus Ross enlisted in the military and received his nickname from his troops because he “struck like a thunderbolt” when leading them into action,” reads Marvels’ official description of the character. “Now he has become the very thing he hated most in life. He is the Red Hulk.”

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020, priced at $60. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Source: Reddit