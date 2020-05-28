Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Inhuman

When Marvel's Avengers releases on September 4th, the game will introduce a new Inhuman NPC named Cerise created specifically for the game. Cerise is in a wheelchair, and the character's creation represents part of the efforts of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to promote accessibility and representation in video games. Crystal Dynamics even brought on accessibility specialist Cherry Thompson to provide motion capture for Cerise, to ensure that the character's idle movements felt authentic to players. It certainly stands as a testament to the developer's efforts to make Marvel's Avengers feel more inclusive to all kinds of different gamers.

Those efforts will extend beyond the creation of Cerise. Scenes will feature diverse crowds, the game will offer remappable controls, and low-vision players will be able to choose from different interfaces. It's all part of Crystal Dynamics' efforts to make the game more inclusive, and it should set a new standard for other development studios.

Given the fact that Kamala Khan will play a substantial role in Marvel's Avengers, it should come as little surprise to see that Inhuman characters will appear in the game. Whether or not Cerise will play a large role in the game's narrative remains to be seen. An image of the new character can be found in the Tweet below.

Big news!!! I’ve been dying to talk about this for a year and a half!!! Last year... I did some Motion Capture for @CrystalDynamics’ @PlayAvengers in my wheelchair👩🏻‍🦽 A sneak peek at the character based on my moves! And look, it’s me with real life stunt men!!! In a funny suit!! https://t.co/6K7BWZitdI pic.twitter.com/m7mhOeD22j — Cherry Thompson 🧬 (@cherryrae) May 28, 2020

No further information has been given on the character at this time, but it will be interesting to see if Cerise will appear in other Marvel media in the future. With Kamala Khan set to debut in a new series on Disney+, it seems likely that other Inhumans might also appear in the series. Perhaps Cerise will be one of them!

Marvel's Avengers will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Avengers right here.

Do you plan on checking out the game? What do you think of Cerise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

